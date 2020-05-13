Maskey welcomes planning application for major West Belfast development

Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey has welcomed the submission of a planning application to develop a large site in West Belfast for housing and business units.

Speaking the West Belfast MP said:

“I welcome the announcement by Braidwater that they have submitted a planning application for the development of the Glen Mona site which is conjoined to the Monagh By-Pass in West Belfast.

“The planning application is for an urban village which would comprise of 550 social houses and 106 affordable homes.

“It would also include two care homes, a retail centre, hotel, office premises and a play park.

“There are many families in West Belfast that have spent years on the housing waiting list, an unacceptable reality and one that Sinn Féin have been working actively to address.

“Myself and Cllr Ronan McLaughlin have been consistently meeting with Braidwater over the course of the last year on this development to ensure that it meets the needs of West Belfast and we will continue to do so in the time ahead.

“This development will also result in the creation of hundreds of short term employment opportunities during construction and long term opportunities with the retail units, hotel, office premises and two care homes.

“Sinn Féin will be proactively engaging with local residents on their needs and concerns, and encouraging maximum participation in the consultation process to ensure that all concerns are addressed.”