Self employed support scheme identity verification issues with must be resolved - Molloy

Sinn Féin MP Francie Molloy has written to the HMRC requesting that they immediately resolve the problems with identity verification for people from the North registering for the Self Employed Income Support scheme.

The Mid Ulster MP said:

“I have been contacted by many concerned self-employed workers across the North who have been not been able to use the HMRC online application for the self employed income support scheme because they do not hold a British Passport or British Driving Licence.

"The number of Irish passport holders in the North is over 700,000 and there are also various other nationalities that make up our self-employed workforce.

“It is absolutely unacceptable that these people are excluded at present from accessing the HMRC online application.

"I have written to the HMRC asking that the matter be resolved immediately and also contacted the Finance Minister to ask that he raise this matter with the British Treasury.

“This is a time of immense economic uncertainty and financial hardship; many self-employed people are feeling the financial strain of this pandemic.

“Self-employed workers have had to wait several weeks for applications for this scheme to open, this itself has caused immense concern and anxiety. There must not be additional stress placed upon these workers due to issues around identity verification.

“This must be resolved without a moment‘a delay.”