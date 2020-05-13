British government must live up to Irish protocol commitments - Hazzard

Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard has said the British government must live up to the commitments made on Brexit, particularly in relation to the Irish protocol.

The South Down MP said:

“It has been confirmed today that the British government has written to the Executive to say it will set out detailed plans on Brexit, including infrastructure on the ports of entry in the north.

“This is something which has already been agreed by the EU and the British government.

“The EU has reiterated its commitment to what has already been agreed and now we need to see the British government doing the same.

“The British government cannot be allowed to renege on their legal obligations and must now work with the EU and the Executive to ensure those commitments are fulfilled as a matter of urgency.”

