Economy Minister must address gaps in business grants supports - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has called on the Economy Minister to address gaps in the current business grants supports.

The party’s Economy spokesperson said:

“I have been contacted by numerous business owners who are frustrated that the current business grants enable them to claim for only one premises.

“Today the Economy Committee heard from representatives of the retail sector as well as Enterprise NI on the limitations of the business support to only one premises.

"The Economy Minister must look at how support can be extended to include businesses with more than one premises so they can meet their ongoing financial commitments and pressures.

"There are other gaps in the support that need to be addressed, including for childcare providers that are not currently able to access the £25,000 grant scheme. This is a vital sector that must be sustained to ensure that when businesses reopen workers with children can return to work.

"The Executive has provided support to businesses via grants and rates relief and this has been welcome; however more support will be needed to help businesses survive and recover once the health crisis has ended.”