“Common sense has prevailed” MacManus welcomes U-Turn on Airline Refunds

“It’s a massive relief to so many people throughout the country” said Chris MacManus MEP “My office had been contacted over the last few months by many people who were rightly concerned that they weren’t being offered refunds. The promise of a voucher isn’t much good to someone on a decreased income trying to meet mortgage repayments.”

The Sligo based Sinn Fein MEP was speaking following the European Commission’s announcement that Airlines must give passengers refunds for cancelled flights and cannot force them to accept vouchers instead. MacManus said: “the commission will now send letters all member states to ensure individual governments force airlines to respect the rights of their passengers.

