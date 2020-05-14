Full implementation of Good Friday Agreement needed - Ó Donnghaile

Commenting on today’s announcement by the British Home Office It is changing its immigration rules in line with what was agreed in the ‘New Decade - New Approach’ deal, Sinn Féin Seanadóir Niall Ó Donnghaile said:

“Firstly I want to again commend Emma and Jake DeSouza for their steadfast and courageous campaign. It is totally wrong and completely unacceptable that Emma has been put through so much trauma because she sought to assert her right to identify, and crucially, be accepted solely as an Irish citizen.

“Today’s announcement by the British Home Office is an outworking of the ‘New Decade New Approach’ deal and shows clearly that there are distinct political, historic and societal differences here - the very reason we have the Good Friday Agreement in the first place.

“Many of us are concerned however, with the time-limited nature of today’s announced changes - they only run until the end of the transition period - and more broadly with the British Government’s continued failure to address our citizenship and identity rights by codifying the GFA provisions within their own domestic law.

“Today’s changes are undoubtedly a win for Emma and Jake and the families like them who are impacted. It is worth noting that their appeal case was due to be heard next month and we should not lose sight of the continued need to have these issues addressed and rectified within law - today’s announcement has unfortunately not brought that necessity to an end.

“I have been proud to be with Emma and Jake throughout their campaign; as I have said many times before, their stand is a stand for us all.

“The definitive and ultimate resolution to the issues raised in Emma and Jake’s case is respect for, adherence to and the full implementation of the Good Friday Agreement.”