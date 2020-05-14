Infrastructure minister needs to address IVA issue affecting essential services - Anderson

Sinn Féin MLA Martina Anderson has called on the Infrastructure Minister to urgently address the issue of Individual Vehicle Approval inspections for essential services during COVID-19.

The Foyle MLA stated:

“Special purpose vehicles require an IVA (Individual Vehicle Approval) certificate and these inspections have been suspended as a result of COVID-19.

“However this is now impacting on essential services. It’s been reported that the health trusts in the north have a total of 29 vehicles that need IVA certification.

“These crucial vehicles would normally be used for patient welfare and the transportation of medical supplies.

“My party colleague Cathal Boylan has written to the Infrastructure Minister, asking her to outline what steps are being taken to ensure essential services are not being negatively impacted by the suspension of Individual Vehicle Inspections."