Economy Minister must urgently open hardship fund - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said the Economy Minister must urgently publish the eligibility criteria for the Hardship Fund for businesses.

The party's economy spokesperson said:

"The economy minister announced the hardship fund on 5th May and said further details would be made available this week, however those have not yet been published.

"For many business their survival depends on this support. Further delay must be avoided.

"The £10,000 and £25,000 business grants have provided support to many businesses. However, many others have not been included in those schemes and are under increasing pressure to meet financial commitments.

"For them the hardship fund is their only lifeline.

"The eligibility criteria must be made available and the application process opened urgently to enable these businesses to receive this vital support."