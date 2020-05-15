Lough Neagh eel industry needs support - O'Dowd

Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd has expressed his disappointment at news the DAERA Minister Edwin Poots will not be bringing forward any financial support for Lough Neagh eel fishermen.

Mr O’Dowd had written to the minister to ask what plans he had to support the eel fishing industry.

The Upper Bann MLA said:

“Like all aspects of our economy the eel fishing industry will face extra barriers to work and trade as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak here and on the Continent where most of their catch is exported to.

“A loss of income for those involved in the trade will have as a damaging impact on them and their families as a loss in any other sector.

“I would ask the Minister to reconsider his decision and to bring forward financial support for a sector which has faced many challenges over the years but none as big as the one they currently face.”