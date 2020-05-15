Irish protocol must be fully implemented - Hazzard

Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard has said the British government must fully implement the Irish protocol of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.

The party's Brexit spokesperson said:

“The EU’s Chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier made it clear once again today that the EU will fully implement the Withdrawal Agreement including the Irish protocol.

“He also said it has been disappointing that further progress has not been made in the ongoing Brexit negotiations and that the EU would be willing to extend the Brexit deadline as a result of COVID-19.

“It is alarming to hear the British government has not yet laid out its plan for implementing the Irish protocol, despite the approaching deadline.

“The British government has already agreed to its implementation and cannot be allowed to renege on its commitments and legal obligation.

“If concrete progress cannot be made by the end of June then the Brexit deadline will have to be extended. Otherwise we are facing the real prospect of a crash-out without the protections contained in the Irish protocol.

“It is long past the time the British government lived up to its commitments and set out how it intends to implement in full what it has already agreed.”