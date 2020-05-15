Goodman calls for maximum support for Antrim and Newtownabbey Council workers
Sinn Féin party group leader on Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council Michael Goodman has called on the council to ensure maximum income and job security for workers.Speaking Cllr Goodman said:
“As documented in recent weeks, the Chief Executive in Antrim and Newtownabbey Council had proposed terminating the contracts of short term and casual council workers."The termination of contracts during a global health pandemic was entirely unacceptable to Sinn Féin.
“We have since worked proactively within council to provide maximum support to workers and their families.“Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has now agreed to furlough the 322 members of staff. The staff will receive 80% of their salary.
"Sinn Féin had proposed at the recent Antrim and Newtownabbey Council meeting that the Council ensures workers receive their full wage by paying 20% of the salary, however unfortunately this proposal was rejected.
“I want to thank the Minister for Communities Deirdre Hargey for bringing forward the furloughed scheme for council workers which has undoubtedly saved these jobs.
“As a party, we will continue to explore all options to protect these workers, their families and the provision of services within council.”