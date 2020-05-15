Anderson welcomes measures to improve active travel infrastructure in Derry

Sinn Féin MLA Martina Anderson has welcomed the announcement today to increase space for walkers and cyclists in Derry and has called for the need to commit to initiatives that promote a greener, healthier and more sustainable city.

The Foyle MLA stated:

“I welcome the announcement today to create extra space for people using the riverfront and to look at ways to reduce traffic within the city walls and create more room for pedestrians.

“Such measures could help businesses deal with social distancing when it is safe to re-open. It’s important we do not shy away from bold new initiatives that could help our city in so many ways.

“However, we also need to ensure such measures do not impede businesses at this time, such as with deliveries for example.

“Earlier this week in the assembly I was voicing the many environmental, economic, and health issues that have arisen due to our car dependency over the years.

“We need to commit to embracing a greener and healthier travel culture in the north, especially for shorter journeys where it is most feasible to do so.

“Around the world streets have become pedestrianised and cycle lanes have arisen to allow more space for social distancing. In Ireland, this has already started with Dublin leading the charge. It’s about time other cities across the country embrace this opportunity.”