Sheerin condemns those responsible for leaving device at Magherafelt home

Sinn Féin MLA Emma Sheerin has condemned those responsible for leaving a device at a home in Magherafelt late on Thursday night.

The Mid-Ulster MLA said:

"A suspect device was left at a house in Magherafelt and the area was sealed off while the device was dealt with.

"This was a senseless act and those responsible need to explain their reprehensible actions, particularly given the pandemic we are in, they have shown little regard for the community, our key workers, emergency services and health workers.”

Councillor Brian McGuigan, who has been in contact with the intended victims, commented:

“Those responsible offer nothing only disrupting the efforts of our emergency services to help those in most need at this time of crisis.

“Sinn Féin will continue to stand in solidarity with the affected individuals, and I would appeal for anyone on any information to bring it forward to the PSNI.”