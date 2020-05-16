Consultation required on decision to ban pigeon shooting – Matt Carthy TD

Consultation required on decision to ban pigeon shooting – Matt Carthy TD

Sinn Féin TD, Matt Carthy, has criticised Minister Josepha Madigan for failing to consult with those affected before the decision to lift the Summer derogation on Wood Pigeon shooting was enacted. The National Parks and Wildlife Services, which operates under the auspices of Minister Madigan’s department, announced in recent days that the derogation, due to come into effect on 31st May, would not be in place this year. The move could have enormous implications for tillage farmers and food supplies.

Deputy Carthy said:

“That this decision was made without any consultation with those who would be affected is not good enough. The Minister must reverse the move until a full consultation process has been completed with all stakeholders.

“The National Parks and Wildlife Services say that the decision was based on new scientific evidence. They should publish that evidence and allow it to be scrutinised.

“Farmers and game clubs are vital stakeholders in wildlife preservation. It is not acceptable that decisions that could have enormous implications for farming and for food supplies is made without any engagement with those stakeholders. Minister Madigan must resolve this matter immediately”.

ENDS