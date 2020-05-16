Ní Chuilín expresses condolences following death of Denis Keatings

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín has expressed her condolences following the death of trade unionist, Denis Keatings.

The North Belfast MLA said:

“I was saddened to hear of the death of trade union stalwart Denis Keatings.

“For many years Denis was a champion of workers in the health and social care sector, particularly in the Mater Hospital.

"He was a tireless advocate for workers’ rights and social justice and will be sadly missed by many.

“My thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time.”