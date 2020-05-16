Friary condemns paint bomb attack on Ahoghill Chapel

Sinn Féin Councillor Ian Friary has condemned the sectarian paint bomb attack on Ahoghill Chapel.

Cllr Friary's comments come after paint was thrown at the door of the chapel.

"I totally condemn this attack on a local chapel. First and foremost, this is a sectarian hate crime and those responsible should be held to account.

“Parishioners and locals are incensed by this disgraceful paint bomb attack which is nothing more than blatant sectarian vandalism.

“I would call on anyone with any information on this hate crime to bring it forward to the PSNI.”