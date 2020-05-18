Christy Moore, Matt Molloy and Damien Dempsey to feature in Martin Mc Guinness birthday tribute

Christy Moore, Matt Molloy and Damien Dempsey are among the artists to feature in a unique online tribute involving leading figures in music and politics to mark what would have been Martin Mc Guinness’ 70th birthday later this week, it has been confirmed.

The event has been organised by the Martin Mc Guinness Peace Foundation whose spokesperson Paul Kavanagh said it would be a special and poignant tribute.

He commented: “Obviously the way many of us carry out events of remembrance and celebration have had to change because of the Covid-19 crisis, and we are no different. The Chieftains Walk, which is also organised in memory of Martin, had to be postponed but I know the organising committee are very grateful to everyone who continues to register to take part when the walk is rescheduled.

“Similarly, we have rethought how we intend to mark what would have been Martin’s 70th birthday on May 23rd. I am delighted to confirm that we will now be holding a very special and poignant night of music, tribute and recollection, which will be streamed online.

“The event will feature musical performances from huge acts including Christy Moore and Damien Dempsey, New York singer Mary Courtney, acclaimed flautist Matt Molloy and a very special rendition from Martin’s granddaughter Cara Mc Guinness. A host of other talented performers from Derry and further afield will also be taking part in what promises to be an incredible line-up.

“The event will also feature tributes and recollections from leading figures in the world of politics, both at home and internationally, who will be sharing their memories of a man who continues to inspire us today.

“Martin Mc Guinness remains a much loved and much missed figure for countless people around the world. We hope this event gives them the opportunity to come together to remember him and celebrate his life in a unique and poignant way.”