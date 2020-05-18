Revenue can include women returning from maternity leave in TWSS; this needs to be sorted now - Mary Lou McDonald TD

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD has said this afternoon that there is nothing to stop the government from providing access to the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme for women returning from maternity leave.

She has said that 'Revenue can act - they have done so in the past and can do so again. I want to see this matter sorted immediately.'

She said:

"There is nothing to stop the government from providing access to the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme for women returning from maternity leave and the government should not be messing around on this issue.

"Revenue can deal with this and it does not require new legislation to address. Changes have been made to the Wage Subsidy Scheme on an administrative basis before and can be again.

"I wrote to all party leaders on this matter at the weekend because I want to see this sorted immediately

"The exclusion of women returning from maternity leave from the Wage Subsidy Scheme must be ended and they, like other workers, must have access to it."