Immigration bill is an attack on frontline workers - Hazzard

Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard has reiterated the party’s firm opposition to the British Government’s controversial immigration proposals.

The Sinn Féin Brexit Spokesperson said:

“This immigration bill will have a detrimental impact on vast swathes of our society, representing a unique challenge to healthcare, hospitality, Agri-food and retail sectors in particular.

“In short, these proposals amount to little more than a xenophobic attack on overseas and low paid workers – many of whom are absolutely invaluable to our local economy.

“In recent weeks COVID19 has shown how our society is built upon the selflessness of our frontline workers – in healthcare, retail, food production and so many other invaluable sectors.

“Indeed, more than 100 health and care workers have died as a result of COVID19 throughout the NHS; many of whom represent the diverse ethnic and national background of our key workers.

“It is deeply hypocritical for members of the British cabinet to applaud NHS workers each week, yet construct a cruel immigration regime which will be detrimental to many of these workers.

“As a society, we should be seeking to reward our frontline workers, ensuring they have maximum employment protection; not bringing forward proposals which will jeopardise their livelihoods.

The South Down MP added:

“The British Government has again completely disregarded the unique and special circumstances of the North. This bill displays nothing but contempt for our workers, communities and our local businesses.

“Sinn Féin will continue to oppose this assault on our key workers, and will once again relay our opposition directly to the British Government in the time ahead.”