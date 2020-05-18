Traveller Accommodation underspend at 33% for 2019 - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin Housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin TD has described as “completely unacceptable” the news that traveller accommodation underspend by local authorities for 2019 is at 33%. Only €8.6m of the €13m in allocated funding was drawn down.

Deputy Ó Broin said:

“Figures released to me in response to a parliamentary question indicated that €8.6m out of a budget of €13m was draw down for Traveller Accommodation by local authorities in 2019.

“While the overall figure appears to be an improvement on previous years a closer look at the figures reveals that some local authorities have massively overspent, while others have spent nothing.

“Eight local authorities including Carlow, Clare, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown, Fingal, Kilkenny, Limerick, Louth, Meath over spent on their allocations, which is welcome.

“However, ten local authorities drew down no funding in 2019, these include Donegal, Galway City, Laois, Leitrim, Longford, Mayo, Monaghan, Tipperary, Westmeath and Wicklow.

“Out of these Galway, Laois and Mayo didn’t request any funding for traveller accommodation at all for 2019.

“Cork City drew down just 15% of its allocation, Dublin City drew down just 56% of its allocation, Galway County just 48%, Kildare just 36%, Roscommon just 29%, Waterford 46% and Wexford just 16%.

“If Sinn Féin is part of the next government we will urgently implement the recommendations of the Report of the Expert Group on Traveller Accommodation which was published last summer.

“With Covid-19, we see how physical distancing and how having a place to call home is vital to slowing the spread of this virus.

“Unfortunately, too many Traveller families are still living in unsafe, overcrowded accommodation.

13/05/2020

Department: Housing, Planning and Local Government

Asked by: Eoin Ó Broin T.D.

QUESTION



To ask the Minister for Housing; Planning and Local Government the spend by each local authority of their Traveller accommodation budget in 2019.

REPLY





In accordance with the Housing (Traveller Accommodation) Act 1998, housing authorities have statutory responsibility for the assessment of the accommodation needs of Travellers and the preparation, adoption and implementation of multi-annual Traveller Accommodation Programmes (TAPs) in their areas. My Department’s role is to ensure that there are adequate structures and supports in place to assist the authorities in providing such accommodation, including a national framework of policy, legislation and funding.

The allocations and recoupment profiles for capital Traveller accommodation projects can vary across local authorities given the local priorities, circumstances and project timelines as set out in the TAPs. Local authorities adopted the fifth and current round of TAPs in September 2019, with the five-year rolling programmes running from 2019 to 2024. These programmes provide a road map for local authority investment priorities over the period. They also form the basis for the allocation of funding from my Department for Traveller accommodation.

Housing authorities submit funding proposals for individual Traveller-specific projects and developments on an annual basis. These projects are assessed on a case-by-case basis by my Department in advance of allocations being made. In addition, further funding may be considered by my Department throughout the year in the light of progress across the programme generally. There is regular contact between my Department and housing authorities in order to try to ensure maximum progress and drawdown.

The following table outlines the 2019 allocation and drawdown for each local authority.

County Council



Allocation

2019

€

Drawdown

2019

€

Carlow

70,000

381,898

Cavan

95,458

94,500

Clare

635,000

669,389

Cork City

275,799

42,319

Cork County

258,390

184,745

Donegal

161,816

Dublin City

1,628,695

895,197

Dun Laoghaire / Rathdown

32,834

Fingal

848,957

Galway City

Galway County

1,412,596

670,440

Kerry

77,200

75,131

Kildare

1,000,000

360,231

Kilkenny

21,682

408,856

Laois

Leitrim

178,390

Limerick City and County

1,015,179

1,424,782

Longford

2,922

Louth

132,531

341,863

Mayo

Meath

75,000

91,790

Monaghan

100,000

Offaly

815,117

692,329

Roscommon

253,084

73,843

Sligo

1,435,913

1,131,397

South Dublin

130,557

106,719

Tipperary

25,655

Waterford City and County

170,000

77,562

Westmeath

100,000

Wexford

335,000

52,870

Wicklow

104,533

Reserve

2,489,484

Total allocation

10,510,516

TOTAL

13,000,000

8,657,652