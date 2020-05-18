Traveller Accommodation underspend at 33% for 2019 - Eoin Ó Broin TD
Sinn Féin Housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin TD has described as “completely unacceptable” the news that traveller accommodation underspend by local authorities for 2019 is at 33%. Only €8.6m of the €13m in allocated funding was drawn down.
Deputy Ó Broin said:
“Figures released to me in response to a parliamentary question indicated that €8.6m out of a budget of €13m was draw down for Traveller Accommodation by local authorities in 2019.
“While the overall figure appears to be an improvement on previous years a closer look at the figures reveals that some local authorities have massively overspent, while others have spent nothing.
“Eight local authorities including Carlow, Clare, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown, Fingal, Kilkenny, Limerick, Louth, Meath over spent on their allocations, which is welcome.
“However, ten local authorities drew down no funding in 2019, these include Donegal, Galway City, Laois, Leitrim, Longford, Mayo, Monaghan, Tipperary, Westmeath and Wicklow.
“Out of these Galway, Laois and Mayo didn’t request any funding for traveller accommodation at all for 2019.
“Cork City drew down just 15% of its allocation, Dublin City drew down just 56% of its allocation, Galway County just 48%, Kildare just 36%, Roscommon just 29%, Waterford 46% and Wexford just 16%.
“If Sinn Féin is part of the next government we will urgently implement the recommendations of the Report of the Expert Group on Traveller Accommodation which was published last summer.
“With Covid-19, we see how physical distancing and how having a place to call home is vital to slowing the spread of this virus.
“Unfortunately, too many Traveller families are still living in unsafe, overcrowded accommodation.
ENDS//
Note to editors: A copy of the PQ mentioned in the above statement is available below.
______________________________________________
For Written Answer on : 13/05/2020
Question Number(s): 1247 Question Reference(s): 4475/20
Department: Housing, Planning and Local Government
Asked by: Eoin Ó Broin T.D.
______________________________________________
QUESTION
To ask the Minister for Housing; Planning and Local Government the spend by each local authority of their Traveller accommodation budget in 2019.
REPLY
In accordance with the Housing (Traveller Accommodation) Act 1998, housing authorities have statutory responsibility for the assessment of the accommodation needs of Travellers and the preparation, adoption and implementation of multi-annual Traveller Accommodation Programmes (TAPs) in their areas. My Department’s role is to ensure that there are adequate structures and supports in place to assist the authorities in providing such accommodation, including a national framework of policy, legislation and funding.
The allocations and recoupment profiles for capital Traveller accommodation projects can vary across local authorities given the local priorities, circumstances and project timelines as set out in the TAPs. Local authorities adopted the fifth and current round of TAPs in September 2019, with the five-year rolling programmes running from 2019 to 2024. These programmes provide a road map for local authority investment priorities over the period. They also form the basis for the allocation of funding from my Department for Traveller accommodation.
Housing authorities submit funding proposals for individual Traveller-specific projects and developments on an annual basis. These projects are assessed on a case-by-case basis by my Department in advance of allocations being made. In addition, further funding may be considered by my Department throughout the year in the light of progress across the programme generally. There is regular contact between my Department and housing authorities in order to try to ensure maximum progress and drawdown.
The following table outlines the 2019 allocation and drawdown for each local authority.
County Council
Allocation
2019
€
Drawdown
2019
€
Carlow
70,000
381,898
Cavan
95,458
94,500
Clare
635,000
669,389
Cork City
275,799
42,319
Cork County
258,390
184,745
Donegal
161,816
Dublin City
1,628,695
895,197
Dun Laoghaire / Rathdown
32,834
Fingal
848,957
Galway City
Galway County
1,412,596
670,440
Kerry
77,200
75,131
Kildare
1,000,000
360,231
Kilkenny
21,682
408,856
Laois
Leitrim
178,390
Limerick City and County
1,015,179
1,424,782
Longford
2,922
Louth
132,531
341,863
Mayo
Meath
75,000
91,790
Monaghan
100,000
Offaly
815,117
692,329
Roscommon
253,084
73,843
Sligo
1,435,913
1,131,397
South Dublin
130,557
106,719
Tipperary
25,655
Waterford City and County
170,000
77,562
Westmeath
100,000
Wexford
335,000
52,870
Wicklow
104,533
Reserve
2,489,484
Total allocation
10,510,516
TOTAL
13,000,000
8,657,652