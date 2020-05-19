Financial package for substitute teachers welcome - Mullan

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has said a £4 million funding package to support substitute teachers announced today by the Finance Minister is welcome.

The Education spokesperson said:

"I welcome today's announcement of a £4 million funding package by my party colleague, Finance Minister Conor Murphy, to support substitute teachers who are struggling as a result of the current COVID-19 outbreak.

"With schools closed in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to keep people safe, many substitute teachers are struggling financially through loss of income.

"Substitute teachers play a key role in our schools and should be supported thought this current health emergency.

"I had raised this issue directly with the Education Minister and also with Finance Minister Conor Murphy.

"Today's announcement, in addition to the funding provided by the Department of Education, will be welcomed by substitute teachers across the north."