Ní Chuilín welcomes multimillion package to support those most in need

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín has welcomed a funding package worth almost £14 million for the Supporting People programme will help the most vulnerable in society.



Carál Ní Chuilín said:



"The current COVID-19 pandemic is impacting everyone in our society but it is those who are vulnerable who are most at risk.



"Today's announcement by Finance Minister Conor Murphy of £10m for the Supporting People project, together with £3.8m from Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey is a welcome funding boost to help those most in need.



"The Supporting People project helps those with dealing complex and challenging issues and is involved in sterling work across the north.



"This funding will enable the continued delivery of this vital project at this difficult time."