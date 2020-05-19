Kimmins welcomes £15m to support charities

Sinn Féin MLA Liz Kimmins has welcomed the announcement of £15m to support charities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Newry and Armagh MLA said:

"While the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting everyone in our society, charities are among those who have been hardest hit.

"The restrictions that have been put in place to save lives during the current public health emergency have meant charities have not been able to fundraise as they would normally have done.

"This has led to knock-on problems for those who benefit from the excellent work of these charities at a time when they are most in need of support.

"Today's announcement of the release of £15m for charities by my party colleague Finance Minister Conor Murphy is welcome news.

"It is vital charities are supported as they continue to help those most in need in these challenging times."