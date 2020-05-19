Archibald welcomes funding for students experiencing COVID-19 hardship

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has welcomed the announcement of £1.4m to support students experiencing hardship as a result of COVID-19.



The East Derry MLA said:



“Many students are experiencing considerable hardship because of the current COVID-19 pandemic.



“Students in private tenanted accommodation are still having to pay rent despite not being at university and many who have full or part-time jobs are not currently working as a result of the pandemic, particularly those who work in the hospitality sector.



"This announcement of £1.4m by my party colleague, Finance Minister Conor Murphy, together with similar funding from the Department of Education, will help students experiencing hardship at this difficult time.

“I would now call on Economy Minister Dianne Dodds to match this funding to support students.



"Sinn Fein will continue to stand with students in further and higher education."