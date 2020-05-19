Funding to reimburse nurses for lost pay welcome - Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA and Chair of the Assembly's health committee Colm Gildernew has said funding to reimburse nurses for wages lost through strike action announced today by Finance Minister Conor Murphy is welcome.

The Sinn Féin Assembly health spokesperson said:

"Nurses are the cornerstone of our health service and that has been shown time and time again in the heroic work they are doing on a daily basis to save lives and keep people safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"When the Executive was restored we moved quickly to address the issue of nurses pay to ensure they were supported and valued for the work they do.

"I welcome today's announcement from the Finance Minister, my party colleague Conor Murphy that £1.6m will be allocated to reimburse health workers for income they lost as a result of taking strike action to get the pay rise they deserved.

“Nurses should never have lost this money as they should not have had to go on strike in the first place.

"Sinn Fein will continue to stand by nurses and health care staff now and in the future."