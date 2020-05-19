Boylan welcomes £30m funding for Translink

Sinn Féin MLA Cathal Boylan has welcomed a £30 million funding package for Translink announced today by Finance Minister Conor Murphy.



Cathal Boylan said:



“ Today’s announcement from my party colleague, Finance Minister Conor Murphy, of a £30 million funding package for Translink to help it meet the challenges of COVID-19.



“This is on top of the £20 million which the Finance Minister allocated to Translink in the 2020/2021 budget.



“Public transport is one of the sectors which has been hardest hit by the current public health emergency and the subsequent necessary lockdown measures.



“This funding from Conor Murphy will help Translink address the huge challenges COVID-19 presents for public transport.



“This will include measures to maintain social distancing on buses and trains and keeping both workers and passengers safe.



“All of this is essential as we move towards the further lifting of restrictions in order to get people moving and to encourage more people to use public transport.”