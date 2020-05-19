Gildernew welcomes graduate entry medical school announcement

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has welcomed the Executive's decision to establish the graduate entry medical school at the Magee campus, with the first intake of students set for September 2021.

The Sinn Féin Health Spokesperson said:

"The decision to establish the medical school at Magee campus is a great success for those who worked tirelessly on this campaign for many years.

"Funding for the medical school at the Magee campus was committed to in the New Decade, New Deal agreement, and combined with the recent City Deals and Inclusive Future Fund commitments, represents a significant economic boost for the historically under-invested north west region.

“As we make our way through the unprecedented experience of the COVID-19 crisis, it is increasingly apparent that we need to urgently address the shortage of medical professionals.

“The decision taken on the graduate entry medical school at Magee will ensure that we have more doctors and medical professionals graduating every year.

“These graduates are more likely to remain to work in the north, and in particular in the north west, increasing the number of doctors available within the depleted health and social care system.

“The decision on Magee not only represents much-needed economic investment in the north west, it also represents an investment in our health workforce and ultimately the well-being of our communities.”

