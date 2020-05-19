McAleer welcomes £25m for agriculture and horticultural businesses
Sinn Féin MLA Declan McAleer has said the additional £25m announced by Finance Minister Conor Murphy today for agriculture and horticultural businesses will be welcomed in rural communities.Declan McAleer said: “The £25 million announced today by my party colleague, Finance Minister Conor Murphy, for agricultural and horticultural businesses is welcome. “Farmers and those involved in horticulture have been particularly badly hit by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and many businesses are struggling. “This funding will go some way to helping to address the problems the pandemic has created for the sector.“It is important this money goes to those who need it most at this difficult time.“I will be making that clear to the Agriculture Minister and departmental officials so that the full benefit of this significant funding announcement can be felt where it matters most.”