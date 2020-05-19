Kelly welcomes rates relief for childcare

Sinn Féin MLA Catherine Kelly has welcomed today’s announcement by the Finance Minister that childcare providers will get 100% rates relief.

The West Tyrone MLA said:

“Confirmation that childcare providers will receive rates relief is welcome news.

“Childcare providers have been left facing an uncertain future since taking the decision to close their premises. They have faced immeasurable stress and financial pressure.

“We recognise the vital support they have provided to workers and families during this pandemic, many of whom are parents of young children.

“I commend the Finance Minister Conor Murphy for stepping in and providing this support to childcare at this difficult time.”