Ennis welcomes rates relief for sport and leisure facilities

Sinn Féin MLA Sinead Ennis has welcomed today’s announcement by the Finance Minister that sport and leisure facilities will get 100% rates relief.

The party’s sports, arts and culture spokesperson said:

“Confirmation that sports and leisure facilities will receive rates relief is welcome news as many organisations are facing uncertain futures since taking the decision to close their premises.

“Sports organisations have been playing a key role in society during this pandemic, in terms of delivering food packages and other essentials to workers and families.

“I commend the Finance Minister Conor Murphy for stepping in and providing this support to these organisations at this difficult time and it will help ease some of the stress and financial pressure they face.”