Education Forum needed in advance of eventual re-opening of schools - Mullan

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has called for a wide-ranging conversation involving teachers, school leaders, parents, trade unions and public health experts in advance of any reopening of schools.

Speaking after a meeting of the Assembly’s education committee, the Foyle MLA said:

“Today, I proposed the establishment of an education forum to the main teaching unions to address huge concern and anxiety at the prospect of an eventual return to school.

“It's my view that any return to school must be done in complete partnership and in conversation with all those involved in education when the time comes.

“Parents, young people and our teaching staff must have confidence that health and safety is paramount in any return to school.

“There will be no one size fits all approach for schools in preparing to re-open. There should be an intense period of discussion that will be crucial to understand the flexibilities and the bespoke needs that different schools and different settings will require.

“I have asked the Minister for Education to establish an Education forum which looks at these issues as soon as possible.”