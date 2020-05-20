Spirit of Good Friday Agreement should be embraced - Ó Donnghaile

Sinn Féin Seanadóir Niall Ó Donnghaile said comments regarding citizenship from the DUP’s Gavin Robinson once again show the DUP's refusal to embrace the spirit of the Good Friday Agreement.

Seanadóir Ó Donnghaile said:

“The DUP have never embraced the spirit of the Good Friday Agreement and Gavin Robinson’s comments regarding the citizenship reflect that.

“His comments completely disrespect people in the north who identify as Irish as is their legal right under the Good Friday Agreement.

“The Good Friday Agreement states that citizens in the north have the right to identify themselves and be accepted as Irish, or British, or both as they may choose.

“We need adherence to and the full implementation of the Good Friday Agreement.”