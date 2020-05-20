Infrastructure Minister must act on Casement Park - Maskey

Paul Maskey said.

“It is more than ten years since the Casement Park project was announced and more than seven year since the Gaels of Antrim had a home.

“Myself along with party colleagues have met with officials from the department for infrastructure on many occasions to seek updates on where the planning permission is at.

“Casement Park in West Belfast remains the only stadia redevelopment scheme that is still outstanding.

“This was a priority project for the last Executive and was included in the Programme for Government as such, the Department for Infrastructure must deliver on it.

“Major issues have now been resolved so we are now calling on the Infrastructure Minister to make a decision or if not explain to the public why no decision has been made.

“Some within the wider public are now questioning what the delay around this project is really about and this will only intensify until a decision is made.

“This project is already far too long overdue. Gaels and the people of West Belfast deserve so much better than the current derelict site.

“Sinn Féin has worked tirelessly with all the stakeholders over the last ten years and will continue to do so to ensure a new state of the art Casement Park is delivered.

“I remain absolutely determined to see the final part of the stadium jigsaw completed and will do all in my power to bring about the realisation of a new and modern fit-for-purpose Casement Park built in the heart of West Belfast.”