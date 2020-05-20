Minister refusing to publish mental health review – Pat Buckley TD

Sinn Féin Spokesperson on Mental Health Pat Buckley TD has criticised the Minister for Health's decision to not publish the findings of a review of the 'Vision for Change' mental health strategy.

He was responding to Minister Harris's reply to his request that the report be published immediately. Minister Harris has told Deputy Buckley that he will leave publication up to the next Minister for Health.

Teachta Buckley TD said;

“This is an unacceptable response from Minister Harris, especially in the context of ongoing negotiations by all parties around the agreement of a new government.

"Vision for Change is a fourteen year-old strategy which has largely not been implemented due to years of under funding and under resourcing of our mental health services. The human cost of this on the many people who have needed mental health care is great. The government which presided over this for many years have a very serious responsibility to publish this report.

"All political representatives, the media, the public, mental health campaigners, advocates and service users deserve to be fully informed so they can scrutinise the track record of the previous government and the commitments of any future government.

"The fact that only Fine Gael would be privy to the details of this report while government negotiations are ongoing is unacceptable.

"We need publication now and commitments from any proposed new government to address the failings of the past and build a truly world class public mental health service.”