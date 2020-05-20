Gildernew calls for soft opt-out organ donation system in North

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has called for the implementation of a soft opt-out organ donation system in the North.

Speaking the Sinn Féin spokesperson said:

“Today, a soft opt-out organ donation system will come into effect in England.

“As a result, organ donation will become automatic unless people opt out, potentially saving up to 700 lives per year.

“Organ transplantation is the only effective treatment available for many patients who experience organ failure.

“In the north alone, approximately 14 people die each year while waiting for a transplant. As of December 2019, there are 142 people waiting for a transplant here in the north.

“The COVID19 pandemic has also placed additional strain on the organ donation system with transplants down around 80% from this time last year.

“This is a challenge that we must proactively seek resolutions to overcome.

“I believe that key to this is the implementation of a soft opt-out organ donation system.

“Soft opt-out donation will deliver and increase the available organs for donation, better reflect the views of the population and help to normalise the conversation around organ donation in our society.

“It is time for the north to have soft opt-out organ donation.

“Sinn Féin will continue to actively work towards this soft opt-out system.”