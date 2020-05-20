Sinn Féin win support for key Brexit amendment on workers’ rights: MacManus

Sinn Féin win support for key Brexit amendment on workers’ rights: MacManus

Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus has won support from the powerful Economics and Monetary Affairs Committee for a key amendment which will help protect workers’ rights and the free movement of services on the island. The accepted amendment means the Committee, which will feed into the parliament’s position, has now adopted a position that these issues should be covered in a future agreement with a post-Brexit Britain.

MEP MacManus said:

“I am delighted that this amendment has won the support of the Economics and Monetary Affairs Committee. Sinn Féin’s credibility on this issue fostered by Martina Anderson and staff and our previous MEPs allowed us to win support for this key amendment.”

“The Irish protocol covers Irish workers working cross-border but other EU workers in this situation were not dealt with. Their issue is now firmly on the table thanks to Sinn Féin. Those who did not cause Brexit should not pay the price and the all-Ireland economy must not be a victim of a Tory Brexit. Once again, Sinn Féin have won widespread support for this position from the EU.”

The Midlands Northwest MEP concluded: “We will pursue this victory at all levels to ensure that the rights of workers on the island and the all-Ireland economy are protected. This is my first amendment tabled as an MEP and shows that Sinn Féin are fighting for and winning victories for Ireland where it matters.” ENDS