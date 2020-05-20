Minister Simon Harris must be accountable to the Dáil - Matt Carthy TD

Sinn Féin TD for Cavan/Monaghan Matt Carthy has said that the refusal of the Minister for Health Simon Harris to attend two sessions of the Dáil tomorrow is unacceptable, and that his stance is insulting to workers that he will be advising to return to their jobs.

He said:

“I am shocked that the Minister for Health Simon Harris is refusing to attend two sessions of the Dáil tomorrow - where strict physical distancing applies - to discuss the situation of workers in meat factories who are working in confined conditions for hours on a daily basis.

“The situation as it currently applies is that there is one rule for ordinary workers who are expected to work in shops and factory floors all day, but another rule for Ministers and TDs who can safely practice physical distancing in the workplace.

“This is a completely unacceptable situation, and it is clear that the guidance being provided to the Oireachtas is at odds with that given to ordinary workers. This is the Minister who will be guiding workers across several sectors to return to their jobs over coming weeks. It is remarkable that he is refusing to fulfil his obligation to be accountable to the Dáil.”