Growing calls for suspension of academic testing - Mullan

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has welcomed support from a leading education union for the suspension of academic selection.

The Foyle MLA said:

“There is now increased support across society for the suspension of academic entry exams and I welcome the latest intervention from The Irish National Teachers' Organisation (INTO).

“This is absolutely necessary to allow our teachers, school staff and of course pupils to prepare for a return to school, rather than the stress of a high-level exams.

“Academic selection is wrong and unnecessary and puts undue pressure on children.

“All of the evidence from leading human rights and equality organisations, the children’s commissioner and leading trade unions support the call to abandon academic selection altogether.

“I am calling on schools to take the sensible and necessary decision to suspend academic testing.”