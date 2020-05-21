McAleer urges public to continue to act within social distancing

Sinn Féin MLA Declan McAleer has urged people to continue to be responsible and act within social distancing.

The party’s agriculture spokesperson was speaking after it was announced that forests and country parks owned by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) are currently being prepared to gradually lift restrictions.

The West Tyrone MLA said:

“DAERA has announced it is preparing to gradually lift restrictions on forests and country parks it owns.

“They have also been working with a range of providers of informal outdoor recreation sites such as parks, nature reserves, walking routes and associated facilities, to prepare for their reopening.

“It is important as restrictions are gradually lifted on a phased basis, in line with scientific and medical advice, that people continue to be responsible and act within social distancing measures.”