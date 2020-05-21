Wrightbus redundancies a 'blow to the economy' - McGuigan

Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan has said the announcement of up to 125 redundancies at Wrightbus in Ballymena will come as a blow to the local economy at a time when it is already under pressure.

The North Antrim MLA said:

"News that up to 125 workers at Wrightbus in Ballymena will be made redundant is a huge blow and my thoughts are with the workers and their families at this time.

"This will have a major impact on the local economy in Ballymena and north Antrim at a time when many are already under great financial strain as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is also disappointing that these workers will be made redundant rather than enter the furlough system and I would call on Wrightbus to consider that option.

"I have spoken to management at Wrightbus and urged them to engage with trade unions and ensure the workers are kept up to date with any developments.

"Workers who are affected should be offered retraining or upskilling opportunities and support to find alternative employment."