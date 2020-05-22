Ennis welcomes publication of SportNI Framework towards to returning to sport

Sinn Féin MLA Sinéad Ennis has welcomed the publication of a Framework from SportNI which would support the sports sector returning to sport in line with the Executive’s Five Step Plan.

The party’s sports, arts and culture spokesperson said:

“I welcome the publication of this Framework from SportNI which will support our sports sector to return to sport in line with the Executive’s Five Step Plan.

“This Framework will enable sporting organisations to develop their own return to training and playing and provides for all sports, from grassroots level to high performance sport and professional athletes.

“We all want to see a return to sport and physical activity but is vitally important that as we emerge from lockdown that we do so in a phased way in line with scientific and medical advice.

“I would urge everyone to comply with the direction of their respective sporting organisations.”