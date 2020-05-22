Sheehan expresses concern over Basque hunger strike

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan has expressed serious concern that a Basque political prisoner has been moved to hospital after a number of days on a hunger and thirst strike as a result of ‘inhumane treatment’ by Spanish prison authorities.

The West Belfast MLA said:

“I am seriously concerned at reports that political prisoner, Patxi Ruiz, has been moved from prison to outside hospital after being on a hunger and thirst strike for a number of days.

“We reiterate the Basque political party, Sortu’s condemnation of Patxi’s treatment by Spanish prison authorities as being 'harsh' and 'inhumane'.

“The Spanish administration must immediately move to resolve the issues at the heart of this situation before Patxi's condition deteriorates further.

“We are now almost a decade into a peace process in the Basque Country and it’s time the Spanish government commenced a process to begin releasing all Basque political prisoners.”