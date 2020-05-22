Murphy contacts DOH and PHA on dangers of nitrous oxide abuse

Sinn Féin Councillor Ryan Murphy has contacted the Department of Health and the Public Health Agency and urged them to launch a campaign on the dangers of inhaling nitrous oxide.

Speaking the North Belfast Councillor said:

“In recent weeks our representatives have been contacted by concerned community activists and parents regarding the increased number of young people inhaling nitrous oxide.

“The inhaling of gas can pose very serious health risks.

“I have contacted the Department of Health and the Public Health Agency to seek clarification on what dangers come with the inhaling nitrous oxide.

“I have also requested that the Department of Health and Public Health Agency undertake a campaign to communicate these dangers with the public.

“The health and well-being of our young people is an absolute priority for myself and Sinn Féin.

“I am committed to doing all that I can to protect and educate young people on the dangers of solvent abuse.”