Relocation of Clifton residents necessary to protect vulnerable - Ní Chuilín

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilin has said it’s regrettable that the Belfast Trust has been forced to relocate residents from Clifton Nursing Home, but necessary to protect the most vulnerable.

The move follows a number of inspections by RQIA amid concerns about the running of the North Belfast Care Home.

Carál Ní Chuilin said:

“It’s regrettable that the Belfast Trust have been forced to relocate residents from Clifton Nursing Home following inspections from RQIA, following grave concerns about the running of the home.

“This move is absolutely necessary to ensure that our elderly and vulnerable are looked after and receive the highest level of care.

“The Belfast Trust must ensure that residents and their families are kept fully informed during the relocation process. I welcome their intervention and this will provide reassurance to the relatives of the residents.

“Given the spread of Covid-19 across our care homes and wider society, the health and safety of residents must be paramount and all action possible must be taken to protect them.”