New provider being sought for Clifton Nursing Home - Ní Chuilin

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilin has welcomed the announcement that a new provider will now be sought to take over the running of Clifton Nursing Home.

The North Belfast MLA said:

“Following inspections of Clifton Nursing Home by RQIA a number of concerns were raised about the running of the home.

“As a result of these very serious concerns, residents of the care home were due to be relocated to ensure they receive the highest level of care.

“I welcome the announcement today that A new provider is being sought to run the home to avoid the need for residents to be moved.

“The Belfast Trust has also agreed to keep staff on site to care for residents.

“Residents of Clifton Nursing Home must receive the best level of care and their families must be kept fully informed during this process.

“Those in our care homes are the most vulnerable in society. They deserve nothing less than to be treated with the utmost care, compassion and dignity.”