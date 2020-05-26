Gildernew welcomes availability of remdesivir for COVID19 patients
Sinn Féin Health Spokesperson Colm Gildernew has welcomed the availability of anti-viral drug remdesivir to help treat COVID19, but has reiterated the best defence against the virus is to follow public health guidelines and practice good hygiene.
Speaking the Fermanagh South Tyrone MLA said:
“I welcome the announcement today by the Health Minister that remdesivir will be made available for those that are hospitalised with COVID19 and who meet certain clinical criteria.
“International studies have shown that this drug can be effective in combating COVID19 symptoms and reducing the recovery time needed.
“We must continue to proactively research COVID19 and also investigate what are the most effective drugs to combat the virus.
“However, I want to reiterate the need for the public to continue to follow the public health advice of social distancing and good hygiene.
“We are not yet out of the woods and yesterday is testament to that with 8 people sadly losing their battle to COVID19.
“Remdesivir is not a vaccine, but an anti-viral drug that could assist some people with their recovery.
“The best defence remains adhering to social distancing and practicing good hygiene.”