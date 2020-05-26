Gildernew welcomes possibility of new provider for Clifton Nursing Home

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew welcomes the recent announcement that another provider may be coming forward for Clifton Nursing Home.

The Sinn Féin spokesperson for Health said:

"For many residents, and their families, including their carers this has been a dreadful experience. With the lack of information compounding the concerns around the safety and care within Clifton Nursing Home.

“The news that another care provider may be stepping forward to offer a solution will come as a source of hope, but considerable questions remain unanswered.

“The role and response of the Trusts, of RQIA, the regulator and broadly of the department needs to be considered urgently. At least 68 care homes are currently struggling with an active COVID-19 outbreak, plans need to be in place now if care homes do not meet standards.

“This must include trusts looking at options to take over the running of the care home if necessary and having COVID-19 patients supported in Trusts wards."