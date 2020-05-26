McAleer welcomes £360,000 emergency support package for aquaculture sector

Sinn Féin MLA Declan McAleer has welcomed the £360,000 emergency support package for the north’s aquaculture sector.

The party’s agriculture spokesperson said:

“I welcome the announcement of a £360,000 emergency support package for the aquaculture sector in the north.

“This package will aim to assist businesses and producers most at risk of financial ruin to survive and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The support fund of up to £360,000 will be in the form of a grant payment, covering the three month period 1 March to 31 May 2020.

“This payment will be based on the income lost from sales of aquaculture products due to COVID-19.

“The average monthly sales over the past three years for each business will be used as the baseline.”

