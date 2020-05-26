Gildernew welcomes key milestone in COVID-19 recovery

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew MLA has welcomed news that there have been no deaths relating to COVID-19 recorded within the past 24 hours.

The chair of the Assembly’s health committee said:

"This is a sign of progress and recovery from COVID-19 which will provide hope to many people.

"This is the first day in months that no deaths relating to COVID-19 have been reported in a 24-hour period here in the north.

"This follows on from news in the south that no COVID-19 deaths had been recorded there yesterday.

"The efforts of the community in following the public health messages and the dedication of health and social care staff is clearly making a difference.

"This is welcome progress for the entire island in battling COVID-19. However we are by no means out of the woods yet and we must continue to listen to and implement the public health advice.

"NISRA weekly death statistics to come out at the end of next week will provide further clarity as to where we are in terms of the fight against COVID-19.”