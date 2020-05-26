Landlords and tenants should work together - Ní Chuilín

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín has urged landlords to work with tenants during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The party’s housing spokesperson said:

“While the vast majority of landlords are acting responsibly at this time, I have heard reports and I am aware of reports on social media of some landlords issuing threatening letters to tenants.

“My party colleague Caoimhe Archibald and I meet with students yesterday regarding threatening letters landlords and letting agents have sent to students. This type of behaviour is totally unacceptable.

“The Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey MLA has put in place legislation to ensure private tenants are protected from eviction during this COVID-19 emergency.

“This legislation requires landlords to give 12 weeks’ Notice To Quit to their tenants, thus removing the threat of eviction at a time when people are being urged to stay at home as much as possible.

“I would encourage landlords and tenants to work together throughout the COVID-19 emergency and beyond to plan for the next stages.

“Anyone with any questions should contact Housing Rights for help and advice, they can be contacted online at www.housingadviceni.org/coronavirus or by calling 028 90245640.”